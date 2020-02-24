Meghan Markle 'Disappointed' In Queen’s Decision To Get Rid of Sussex Royal Brand She & Harry 'are going to figure out another plan very soon,' source reveals.

Meghan Markle is “disappointed” in the queen’s decision to get rid of her and Prince Harry’s Sussex Royal brand name, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, 38, exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Fans know Queen Elizabeth’s decision came weeks after Harry, 35, and Meghan announced they would be stepping back as “senior members” of the royal family to lead more independent lives. At the time of their announcement, they suggested they would maintain their brand, Sussex Royal, but now, the monarch is not letting that happen.

“The queen has put pressure on the couple’s branding. This happened after the incessant backlash from when they announced they were taking a backseat to the royal family,” the insider explained. “It’s fair to say Meghan is more disappointed than Harry is about having to get rid of Sussex Royal.”

Meghan’s disappointment was hinted at in a statement written up by the couple on their website. The language used indicates they are not necessarily in agreement with the queen’s decision to strip them of their royal titles.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” the pair wrote on their website.

Still, Harry seems to be less angered by the queen’s decision that Meghan.

“Harry has been more accepting to the fact this transition will come at a cost and he’s made peace with it,” the source told Radar. “But Meghan was hoping to capitalize on this move. Now, she is going into overdrive to figure how she can salvage this, and Harry has her back all the way.”

“They’re going to figure out another plan with a new name very soon,” the source added. “Meghan doesn’t give up. She’s a hard worker, especially when it comes to her future.”

As Radar previously reported, Meghan and Harry made the decision to leave the royal family to protect their son, Archie, 9 months.

“Meghan has already made a name for herself since marrying into the royal family, but she didn’t realize how big of a responsibility it would be” to be a part of the monarchy, an insider explained to Radar at the time. “She realized that this is not the life she wants to live forever and especially with Archie, it’s not the life she wants him to have.”

Harry and Meghan announced on January 6, that they would work to become “financially independent.” Since then, the two have already participated in several speaking engagements, and most recently secured a multi-million dollar partnership with J.P. Morgan Chase.