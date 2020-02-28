Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Malika Haqq Slams Critics Of PostPartum Makeover: ‘Folks Love To Jump To Conclusions’ Khloe Kardashian’s BFF insists she doesn’t ‘need’ surgery.

Malika Haqq is shutting down rumors about her post-pregnancy plans.

On Tuesday, February 25, Khloé Kardashian’s BFF shared a photo on her Instagram account of her and plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond.

Alongside the photo she bragged about her plans after giving birth to her son.

“Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book for my post pregnancy makeover,” she captioned the post. “I can’t wait!”

To her surprise, viewers of the post concluded she would get work done on her body and critiqued her for the possible move, but Haqq quickly set the record straight.

“These comments are hilarious! Dr. Diamond specializes in the face,” she wrote, clarifying her surgeon’s specialty. “He’s so elite it would take you 4 months to get an [appointment] with him. Relax ya mind, I won’t be getting a facelift. Lol.”

Then Khloe’s bestie took the opportunity to respond to individual comments made regarding her postpartum makeover.

When one of her followers begged her, to not “get that surgery,” and to “try working out,” she replied, “Lol wait who said I was getting surgery?! I don’t need it. Never have boo boo.”

“Folks love to jump to conclusions,” she said in response to another comment. “My makeover doesn’t require surgery but to each their own.”

“Where did I say surgery? Didn’t happen,” she wrote to a third user. There are many “ways to enhance & improve that don’t require surgery,” she added.

In yet another comment, she clarified that she is not at all affected by the rumors. “Assuming doesn’t hurt me at all. I guess it just gives folks something to do.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Haqq, 36, is expecting her first child, a boy with rapper ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

Though the parents-to-be are excited about their bundle of joy, Haqq revealed she was single for the entire pregnancy.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Haqq wrote alongside a photo of her and O.T, 32, at her baby shower.

“I’ve been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival,” she continued.

“My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents,” Haqq concluded.