Malika Haqq is finally coming clean about her baby daddy, O.T. Genasis, and their relationship amid her pregnancy.

In a candid Instagram post on Thursday, February 13, Khloé Kardashian’s bestie admitted she’s single, but still has the love and support of her rapper ex-boyfriend.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Malika, 36, wrote alongside a photo of her and O.T., 32, at the lavish bear-themed baby shower thrown by Khloé, 35.

“I’ve been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival,” she continued.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, O.T. appeared in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which Khloé was celebrating Malika’s 36th birthday with her twin, Khadijah, and their friends. At the time, the rapper and Malika were still together.

The stars dated for thaw years, starting in 2017, ad split tree months before Malika announced her pregnancy.

According to her recent post, the two remain friends, but it’s unlikely they’ll back together.

“My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents,” Malika concluded.

Friends and loved ones showed their support under the mom-to-be’s post.

“I’m ultimately proud of you guys! Our family is growing 🙌🏾,” sister Khadijah wrote.

Khloé and Stephanie Shepherd left heart emojis as their comments, and influencer Olivia Pierson gushed about wanting to meet Malika and O.T.’s baby boy.