Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Zolciak Gets Lips Refilled 'To Make Them Perfect' After Dissolving Filler

Kim Zolciak Gets Lips Refilled 'To Make Them Perfect' After Dissolving Filler

Kim Zolciak Gets Lips Refilled 'To Make Them Perfect' After Dissolving Filler 'Don't Be Tardy' star was inspired by daughter Brielle's pout deflation and re-do!

Kim Zolciak refilled her lips to “make them perfect” after dissolving filler just like daughter Brielle Biermann.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, told fans on Instagram that Brielle, 22, recently getting her lips dissolved inspired her to do the same.

Kim gave her lips a rest before having Dr. Thuy Doan refill them, she said.

“So I jumped on the Brielle Biermann band wagon as well,” Kim shared on social media. “I had my lips dissolved and then Dr. Doan refilled them kind of to, like, make them perfect.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brielle didn’t settle for deflated lips for long!

Kim’s sexy daughter revealed on Instagram that one month after dissolving her pout fillers, she had a doctor put some back in.

Brielle told fans she needed the doc to re-inject her lips because her pout was left uneven when the fillers dissolved.

“I had Dr. Thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD,” she wrote, “and I couldn’t be happier. Still nowhere near how they were before. Less is more!”

On January 4, the Don’t Be Tardy beauty told fans about her deflation plans via her Instagram Stories.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…,” she captioned her social media post, alongside a selfie that showed her lips. “gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon.”

She added, “2020 new year new me!… Black n blue for a few days.”

The same day, the Don’t Be Tardy daughter’s ex Michael Kopech wed his Riverdale star fiancé Vanessa Morgan.

Brielle told PEOPLE about her lip service, “I’ve been getting them injected off and on since I was 18. I flew out to LA in June 2015 and wanted them done so badly. My mom took me to [celebrity cosmetic surgeon] Dr. Simon Ourian.”

Despite being “terrified of needles,” the Atlanta native said she continued getting her lips done by various doctors during routine trips to Los Angeles.

“I don’t even know how many syringes have been used on me over the past five or six years,” Brielle said.

This weekend, her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star mom opined about her own lips, “I really wanted them closer to my nose per say … I wanted like a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.”

Kim said now she’s “super happy” with the results.