Brielle Biermann has announced she’s removing her lip fillers—amid the news that her former boyfriend Michael Kopech has married Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, Kim Zolciak’s daughter, 22, told fans she’ll look deflated via her Instagram Stories, as E! News reported. “Dissolved my lips yesterday…,” she captioned her social media post, alongside a selfie that showed her lips. “gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon.”

She added, “2020 new year new me!… Black n blue for a few days.”

The same day, the Don’t Be Tardy star’s ex Michael reportedly celebrated at his wedding to Morgan at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.

There were only 40 guests at the intimate ceremony in which some of the bride’s Riverdale costars were in attendance.

The baseball player wore a sandy-colored suit to walk down the aisle, and Vanessa stunned onlookers in a figure-accentuating Eisen Stein wedding gown with elaborate beadwork.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brielle and Michael had a nasty breakup before he pursued a romance with Vanessa. Brielle dated Michael for two years from May 2016 to March 2018, while he was still a prospect in the Chicago White Sox minor league farm system.

In March 2018, Biermann’s mother, former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim, confirmed Brielle and Michael had split. Brielle herself later revealed that the pitcher had wanted to take a break — and she remarked in a salty interview with TOOFab, ”I’m not gonna wait on you, dude. You clearly wanna go f*** around.” “You think I’m stupid? I’m not stupid. I’m not gonna be waiting for you to return. I have a life, too. He was like, ‘In a year, we can date.’ I was like, ‘Are you insane?’ No.”

Brielle and Michael called it quits right before her 21st birthday — and then she flaunted her bikini body.

This Saturday, as Michael wed, she uploaded several throwback images of herself before getting her lips injected. “I know y’all know these lips aint the vibe,” she said. “I was 16 or 17 here.”

Brielle got her lips done when she was 18, going to the same Beverly Hills surgeon favored by the Kardashians. At the time, Brielle gushed on social media, “Thank you thank you thank you!!! To my favorite, @SimonOurianMD1 !!! My lips are my biggest insecurity and I’m so happy w my results now. You truly are the best! Even though I hate needles you made this very easy! Thank you again.”

In 2016, Kim told E!, “Brielle did have her lips done. She’s been talking about her lips for, I don’t know, since she was 14 years old. I said, ‘Brielle, when you’re an adult, when you’re an adult, when you’re an adult…’ Well guess what?….I did mine, too, so what am I going to say?”

Kim added back then, “I want Brielle to feel beautiful about Brielle. It’s not for anybody else, and I’m completely supportive, and she’s an adult.”

Brielle has the money to do whatever she wants. As Radar reported, she got a huge raise to continue on Bravo’s Don’t Be Tardy with her family.