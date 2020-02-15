Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brielle Biermann Gets Lips Plumped Up Again With Fillers After Brief Deflation 'Don't Be Tardy' daughter is reinjected!

Brielle Biermann didn’t settle for deflated lips for long!

Kim Zolciak‘s sexy daughter, 22, revealed on Instagram that one month after dissolving her pout fillers, she had a doctor put some back in.

Brielle told fans she needed the doc to re-inject her lips because her pout was left uneven when the fillers dissolved.

“I had Dr. Thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD,” she wrote, “and I couldn’t be happier. Still nowhere near how they were before. Less is more!”

On January 4, the Don’t Be Tardy beauty told fans about her deflation plans via her Instagram Stories.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…,” she captioned her social media post, alongside a selfie that showed her lips. “gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon.”

She added, “2020 new year new me!… Black n blue for a few days.”

The same day, the reality star’s ex Michael Kopechcelebrated at his wedding to Riverdale star fiancé Vanessa Morgan at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brielle and Michael had a nasty breakup before he pursued a romance with Vanessa.

Brielle dated Michael for two years from May 2016 to March 2018, while he was still a prospect in the Chicago White Sox minor league farm system.

The reality TV daughter moved on by focusing on her appearance.

Brielle recently told PEOPLE about her lips, “I’ve been getting them injected off and on since I was 18. I flew out to LA in June 2015 and wanted them done so badly. My mom took me to [celebrity cosmetic surgeon] Dr. Simon Ourian.”

Despite being “terrified of needles,” the Atlanta native said she continued getting her lips done by various doctors during trips to Los Angeles.

“I don’t even know how many syringes have been used on me over the past five or six years,” she said.

“I feel looking back, my lips really looked a little crazy,” she said of her enormous kisser.

Brielle follows in the footsteps of her plastic surgery enthusiast mom.

Will big lips be a family affair?

In November, Zolciak said that one of her other daughters, Ariana, could now “do her lips” too since she’d turned 18.