Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brielle Biermann Flaunts Cleavage While Dining Out After Naked Video Scandal

Brielle Biermann Flaunts Cleavage While Dining Out After Naked Video Scandal

Brielle Biermann Flaunts Cleavage While Dining Out After Naked Video Scandal Kim Zolciak's daughter shared too much recently!

Brielle Biermann is known for letting it all hang out and Friday night was no exception.

Kim Zolciak‘s Don’t Be Tardy star daughter, 22, was photographed leaving dinner with friends at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles.

Brielle wore a sexy, strappy blue dress that showed off her ample cleavage.

A slit up one leg of the three-quarter length dress also drew attention to her lower half.

As Radar recently reported, Brielle shocked fans this summer by accidentally sharing too much with her Snapchat followers.

In the Snapchat video posted on August 2, 2019, Brielle took a mirror selfie video – and appeared to be completely nude!

Brielle exposed her bare breasts and vagina in the clip before zooming in on her face and sticking out her tongue.

According to a follower of Brielle’s account, the video was posted on her story for less than 10 minutes before it was deleted.

A rep for Brielle did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

On Thursday, October 10, she wore an eye-popping, low-cut, plunging pink dress on social media.

Brielle, whose dad is football player Kroy Biermann, had showed off her butt while on vacation in Turks and Caicos in a thong bikini the day before her naked video controversy on August 1.

Last year, she also left little to the imagination by showing off her birthday bikini body after her split from baseball player Michael Kopech.

Now she’s dating another baseball athlete, Justin Hooper, 22.

Brielle and her new man were first spotted together at Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s wedding on July 30.

He wasn’t with her at the Catch dinery outing, however. Instead, she appeared to be having fun with her BFFs, including a gal in a tight blue mindress.

Brielle and her mother both have a sexy style. She gave Kim a naughty boob-themed cake for her 40th birthday last year.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Brielle and Kim recently received huge raises to continue on the family’s Bravo reality show Don’t Be Tardy.

Brielle, who decided to skip college after her high school graduation, got a hefty raise to $18,000 per episode for season 8, for a total of $216,000. Her famous blonde mom, who previously left The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is now earning $1.8 million for Don’t Be Tardy, an insider claimed.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on Brielle’s hot night out!