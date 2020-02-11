Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Year, New Kim! Kardashian Debuts Light Caramel Hair Color, Trolls Her Famous Sisters ‘Kylie and Khloé thought they were gonna beat me,’ jokes the star.

Kim Kardashian beat her sisters to the punch and dyed her hair a gorgeous new shade!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, debuted her look on Twitter and Instagram on Monday, February 10, sharing various clips of her getting her makeup done while showing off her glamorous golden-brown locks.

“Do you guys like it?” she asked her followers in one video, flaunting her caramel waves.

“So, Kylie and Khloé thought they were gonna beat me to this hair color… I got ‘em,” she later joked, trolling her famous siblings.

“We know it’s a wig,” Kylie Jenner responded while reposting her sister’s Instagram Story.

Khloé Kardashian also reposted the Story, writing, “That’s how you win lady!!!!!”

Though Kylie, 22, and various fans assumed the KKW Beauty’s new hair was just a wig, Kim’s hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramirêz, called the lighter look a “transformation,” on his own Instagram Stories.

After Khloé, 35, and Kylie’s responses, fans took to the comments section of Kim’s posts to share their thoughts on her new hair.

“IS DIRTY BLONDE KIM BACK???? *memory lane *,” one user wrote alongside a string of throwback photos of Kim’s blonde highlights look back in 2009 and 2013.

“Come through with the bronde!!!” another fan wrote, referring to the brunette-blonde look.

“Your inner Shakira jumping out,” a third user commented.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the mom of four has gone through several hair colors and styles during her years in the spotlight. In 2014 she went for a sunny California blonde, in 2015 she went platinum and in 2018 she opted for a soft pink shade. Of course, her most classic look has always been sleek black — until now?