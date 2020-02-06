Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kardashian Crisis: Kim Reveals Daughter Chicago Fell Off High Chair & ‘Cut Her Whole Face’ Toddler, 2, was rushed to get stitches, has ‘big scar on her cheek.’

Kim Kardashian is doing her best to manage her career, her law degree and her family life — but sometimes, life goes unexpectedly wrong.

On Wednesday, February 5, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her new line of SKIMS.

While discussing her business strategy and the inspiration behind her collection, Kim opened up about her “chaotic” life as a mom to her four kids with husband Kanye West: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months.

She explained that she gets up at the same time every morning, goes to the gym, wakes her kids up for breakfast and starts her day.

“Morning Madness,” she recently captioned an Instagram photo of the six of them having breakfast together as a family.

Then, once the kids are back in bed at night, Kim said she focuses on her studies. In a few days, she’s set to take the “baby bar,” an exam that students studying law in Los Angeles and San Francisco areas have to take after their first year.

The crowd clapped and cheered as Kim spilled every detail of her busy schedule. But after the applause was over, the reality star admitted that of course, there are days when everything goes totally wrong and she throws her plan out the window.

FULL INTERVIEW: @KimKardashian talks new projects, from criminal justice reform to her new inclusive shapewear line. https://t.co/YxKM7LjZW6 pic.twitter.com/DHKLVsRxEc — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2020

“The other day my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face, stitches, had to figure it all out,” she revealed. “Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it.”

Thankfully, little Chi — who recently celebrated her 2nd birthday with a lavish Kardashian party — is doing just fine.

“She’s OK, yes. Big scar on her cheek, but she’s OK,” Kim told the audience.