Kim's Christmas Nightmare! Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Suffered Sudden Illness The little girl’s ailment ruined the special holiday.

Kim Kardashian has revealed her and Kanye West’s daughter suffered an unexpected illness over the holidays.

“My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on a Christmas Eve,” the mom revealed on Instagram.

According to Kim, 6-year-old North was battling a bout of the stomach flu.

“You can see she wasn’t feeling well, but she wanted to go to go to the party so badly,” she noted in a photo she posted of North wearing a glittery all-pink outfit and a pained look on her face.

The tot’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, commented that North was “beautiful” despite the fact she was sick.

Kim, 39, also gave an update on her three other kids in the post.

She said son Saint, 4, “was ready to rock and was so excited to party,” daughter Chicago, 1, “wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa” and her seven-month-old boy, Psalm, “is a perfect angel baby.”

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, North’s illness caps off an especially wild year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Among their many issues, Khloe and Kylie both suffered through breakups while Kim and Kanye got into some nasty spats with each other.