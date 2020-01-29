Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Seeing Sex Doctor To Save Their Relationship ‘They have therapy sessions at least once a week,’ reveals a source.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have called in a love doctor to help them put the spark back in their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, have been leading virtually separate lives — sparking fears they were hurtling toward a $600 million split.

“They tried counseling a couple of years ago, and it essentially saved their marriage,” an insider said. “They’re hoping lightning can strike twice.”

Sources said the couple started having problems again after the surrogate birth of their fourth child, Psalm, and Kanye’s spiritual awakening. But insiders said counseling seems to be working.

“They have therapy sessions at least once a week where they each vent about their frustrations to an expert, who gives tips about how to open up and communicate better,” the insider said, adding the pair are now focusing on their problems in the sack.

“The therapist is giving them suggestions to put the sizzle back in their sex life,” the source said.

As Radar previously reported, Kim was getting “stressed dealing with his mood swings and manic episodes,” an insider had said.

And sources had noted Kim hired a team of therapists to be on call 24/7 for when her troubled husband went on tour.

“Kanye will be watched, even if he doesn’t know about it,” one source had noted.

“He says he’s fine and doesn’t need help but Kim’s nervous so she’s making sure he’s under a watchful eye – or 5,” the source had said about the SKIMS owner’s plans to monitor her husband.

Neither Kim nor Kanye responded to requests for comment.