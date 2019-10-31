Watch Bikini-clad Kim Kardashian Recreate Elle Woods' 'Legally Blonde' Admissions Video Reality star is studying to become a lawyer in her real life!

Kim Kardashian, who is studying to become a lawyer herself, channeled the iconic Elle Woods for Halloween this year — and even recreated the famous Harvard admissions video shown in Legally Blonde.

The reality star, 39, took to Instagram to show off several of the memorable looks Reese Witherspoon wore when she starred in the hit 2001 film.

“Oh! Hi! I’m Elle Woods and for my admissions essay I am going to tell all of you at Harvard why I’m going to be an amazing lawyer,” the mother-of-four said at the beginning of the hilarious clip she made for her fans on Halloween.

It wasn’t long until Kim’s costume got the attention from the A-List actress herself!

“Elle Woods forever!” Witherspoon wrote on her Instagram Story.

Sister Khloe Kardashian also praised her big sister, writing: “The best I’ve ever seen.”

As fans know, Ii April Kim revealed she would begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

The anticipation around what Kim would be for halloween was high. When one fan asked on Twitter what she’d be for the spooky holiday, she replied saying: “I was up until 1:30am shooting one look! I have one w kids, one w Kanye and one solo. I have a 4th look but not sure if I will do it this year. Need to decide.”

