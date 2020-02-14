Still In Love? Joe Giudice Posts Valentine’s Day Tribute To Teresa Amid ‘RHONJ’ Cheating Scandal Plus, former jailbird apologizes to daughters for ‘all that went wrong cause of me.'

Joe Giudice is thankful for his ex.

This Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, the former jailbird, 49, shared a loving Instagram Story tribute to estranged wife Teresa Giudice.

“‘Thank you for providing s well for this family, I think we make a great team’I really appreciate you happy [Valentine’s] Day,” Joe wrote in red text over a photo of Teresa, 47 looking glammed-up at a Bravo TV event.

He also shared the Story as a post on his feed. “Thank you!” he wrote in the caption.

His post came just hours after Teresa told The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras — in the After Show — that she believes Joe cheated on her years ago. The mom of four said that she once found out Joe was using a second cellphone to talk to another woman. Though he denied being unfaithful, she still thinks she should have left.

Neither Teresa nor Joe have publicly commented on the scandal.

Ahead of the holiday, Joe partied away with friends and posted various snaps of them drinking wine, dancing and making jokes.

He also shared a tribute to his four daughters with Teresa: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

“This morning I think of you all in my ♥️. You are not here, but there is evidence of you all around me. I am struck with how lucky I am to receive the gift of your love and affection every single day. I know I mess up a lot. I embarrass, get distracted, don’t listen to the things you ask me. But, you forgive me. Every time. You tell me that it’s ok and that you love me,” he wrote.

RadarOnline.com readers know the former jailbird is spending Valentine’s Day alone in Italy after splitting from Teresa. Though his girls have visited him before, and even spent the holidays in Europe with him, Teresa refused to uproot their lives in New Jersey in order to live with their father.

In his emotional Instagram tribute, Joe seemed to acknowledge the distance that now exists between him and his daughters, and voiced regret about all that has gone wrong in the past several years due to his fraud case and prison sentence.

“There is no keeping track of the things I did that hurt your feelings, or the things that I went wrong on cause of me. You’ve loved me at my worst and it has changed me for the better as a father,” Joe added.

The former reality star has been living in Italy since he was released from ICE custody in October 2019. He was freed from prison months prior, in March, after serving 41 months for fraud.

“My four beautiful daughters taught me to trust that love will pull us through. Watching all of you grow makes my heart bounce. I am fortunate to have you all. I’m celebrating each of you this ♥️ day by asking you each will you be my valentine? You’ve each filled my heart with joy. In our family love is nutty and weird to others but I wouldn’t have it any other way, because there is tangible evidence of ♥️ presence. I want you to each know one thing never changes, “You all mean the world to me.” No other👨 can replace my ♥️and ✊ for you all because on 🎥 and off 📷 it will always be unending and never changing! Love you, daddy,” Joe concluded in his post.