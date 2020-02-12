Is Joe Giudice missing estranged wife Teresa?

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a bizarre Instagram post on Wednesday, February 12. In it, he included a video of Rome’s Trevi Fountain with Boyz II Men’s sexy hit song “I’ll Make Love To You” in the background.

“Song ❤️ for Valentine’s Day //❤️and success= 😊,” Joe, 49, wrote.

In his post, the dad of four spoke about his new approach to life after splitting from Teresa, 47, following 20 years of marriage.

“‘Rome was not built in one day.’ I am focusing on the habits that is more important than worrying about the outcomes. I am thinking about a step by step plan for my goal. (not vice-versa) I used to say yeah this is the money maker which set my mind to believe outcome without putting in work!” Joe wrote. “You must show up and have a step by step plan to have successful outcome! You don’t have to build everything you want today, but you do have to find a way to lay each to build your empire successful! #goals #rebuildingmyself #changehabits.”

Joe’s cryptic message comes after fans spotted him leaving flirty comments on Teresa’s Instagram posts. After the two announced their separation, Joe admitted that it was his “egocentrism” and old-school habits are what broke their relationship.Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, made a similar observation in a recent episode of RHONJ. After Teresa got into an argument with her husband over the phone, her sibling, 40, advised her to move on, saying: “You want to know the truth? I never really thought you guys had a good relationship. I just didn’t see him treating you the way you should have been treated.”

“I’m not getting involved in your marriage ever. I’m just telling you now because you’re in this situation. You gotta get happy in life. I don’t know what you’re doing,” he added.

RadarOnline.com readers know Joe has been living in Italy since he was released from ICE custody in October 2019. He was freed from prison months prior, in March, after serving 41 months for fraud.

While sources say Teresa and Joe have no plans of rekindling their romance — and the mom of four has no interest in moving to Italy — fans believe Joe showed signs of regret in his most recent Instagram post.

As Radar previously reported, Teresa has been spending a lot of time with her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Delorenzo — also known to Bravo fans as “Tony the pool boy” — since her split from Joe. Still, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga recently said on The Wendy Williams Show that Delorenzo is dating multiple women, not Teresa.