'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Cried At Own Wedding As Co-Stars Roasted Her

'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Cried At Own Wedding As Co-Stars Roasted Her 'I'm done,' bridezilla snapped and stormed out of the room!

Angelina Pivarnick was crying at her own wedding after getting mocked by co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese, a new preview clip reveals.

The trailer for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode shows Angelina, 33, and her fiance Chris Larangeira weeping outside their wedding location.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Angelina’s wedding happened last year, the week before Thanksgiving at East Brunswick, New Jersey’s Park Château Estate & Gardens.

It was a reality TV affair as Angelina’s co-stars Deena, JWoww, and Snooki were her bridesmaids.

After Chris asked her to be his wife, thrilled Angelina told fans, “Marrying my best friend. Sooo happy The way he proposed was soo intimate and beautiful.”

But there’s always drama by the shore and the new video shows that fans will see her bridesmaid co-stars insulting Angelina.

Their jokes were offensive and they got booed!

Although the trailer doesn’t tell the full story, Angelina was called “the trash bag to our house” and “the dump to our island,” according to a previous report from TooFab.

Snooki sighed about the wedding roast, “It was supposed to be funny! No one got it.”

She said she “would never intentionally have tried to ruin someone’s wedding.”

JWoww was surprised that Angelina and Chris were left in tears because of the rude jokes.

“Cause of us? Are you f***ing kidding me?” JWoww said.

Angelina said the moment was “so f***ed up” and stormed out of the room.

“You guys don’t f*** with me now! Enough! I’m done!’ she said, snapping at a producer: “Can you take your camera crew out of my f***ing face?”

Snooki said, “I’m done with this f***ing show. I’m f***ing done.”

That won’t be news to Radar readers who learned last year that Snooki had quit Jersey Shore.

She announced her departure in December via her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.”

And Deena said in the new trailer about Angelina, “‘I’m letting everybody know right now, here, I will never film with her again!”

Angelina told ET before her wedding, “I am sooooo excited about becoming a wife and having kids. We are going to work on [the kids] rather quick.”

But as RadarOnline.com reported, after her engagement, Angelina was shown getting a little too cozy on an episode of Jersey Shore, Family Vacation with cast mate Pauly D!

Now it’s clear that while she did tie the knot with Chris, it was the wedding from hell.