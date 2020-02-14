Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Back On! Jenelle Evans & David Eason Living Together Again Following Abuse Claims Former ‘Teen Mom’ stars even got themselves a pet goat.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are living together again, and sources tell RadarOnline.com that they’re likely back on! What’s more, the explosive former reality stars got themselves a new furry friend.

An insider exclusively told Radar that David, 30, has been living with Jenelle, 28, since January 10 — a few days before she dropped the restraining order against him following their separation.

“David has been living with Jenelle so that he can spend time with his daughter Ensley,” the insider explained. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re actually back together as well.”

They had been living together in Nashville until February, when they moved back to Wilmington, North Carolina.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, the two also got a baby goat as their new pet.

On Wednesday, February 12, Jenelle and David posted a series of videos of the baby goat, and insisted it doesn’t bite.

As Radar readers know, MTV fired Jenelle from Teen Mom 2 in May after all her drama with David, including the time he shot their dog Nugget dead. Eason admitted to shooting the dog after it bit 3-year-old daughter Ensley.

After that, rumors swirled that Jenelle told fans on social media she was filing for divorce from David in hopes that MTV would take her bacK; but Radar previously reported that Jenelle never officially filed for divorce.

In North Carolina, a couple must file for separation for a year before they can divorce. Plus, it doesn’t look like MTV has any plans to bring her back on the show.

In November, Jenelle moved to Nashville after claiming she wanted to get away from her “dangerous” husband.

The couple married in September 2017. They share daughter Ensley and Jenelle is also mom to sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships. David is father to Maryssa and Kaden from previous relationships.