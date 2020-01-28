Jenelle Evans Reveals Potential Return To ‘Teen Mom’: 'I've Been In Talks' The MTV star also discussed her current relationship with ex David Eason.

Jenelle Evans has “no idea” what her future with MTV is, but she is not counting it out just yet.

The Teen Mom OG alum took to her YouTube account to answer questions from a few of her fans and was asked about whether she would ever return to the MTV show.

“I don’t know. Honestly I have no idea, so sorry. I have nothing to tell you about that,” she responded. “I’ve been in talks with certain people here and there, not saying it’s MTV, not saying who it is, but we’ll see if something works out in the future.”

In terms of her direct relationship with the network, Jenelle confessed, “I don’t really talk to them. We talk here and there, but we don’t talk much.”

RadarOnline.com broke the news that MTV decided to fire Jenelle after her ex-husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget. Her departure from the show followed the previous season where she was only filming with the kids or with her mother, Barbara Evans. Production refused to film with David, who they fired in 2018 for a series of homophobic rants, and even hired security in the event that he crashed the filming set.

Not too long after, while answering a few questions on her Instagram story, Jenelle told fans she was waiting for MTV to give her back her old job.

Now, as readers know, she is in Tennessee after she fled from her alleged abusive ex David. As she answered more questions on YouTube, she explained Radar’s previous report that she has not yet filed for divorce.

“In the state of North Carolina you first have to be separated for a complete year to even file for divorce,” she said. “In the state of Tennessee you have to live there for six months to even be a resident and you also have to be separated for six months in order to file for divorce, so that’s why I haven’t filed yet.”

For now, Jenelle revealed she is solely focused on “co-parenting, trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties.” “I’m single now and I need to venture out,” she said. “I need to think about my future, my kids, and what I’m going to do in life and I don’t need any distractions at all. And I noticed that guys can be a big distraction.”

If she returns to Teen Mom, former costar Briana DeJesus exclusively told Radar she “would welcome her back.” If she doesn’t, however, she told her YouTube following that she is grappling with starting a podcast or working on a second book after 2017’s Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.