Blac Chyna Flaunts Oscars Look On Instagram Despite Being Named Worst Dressed

Blac Chyna Flaunts Oscars Look On Instagram Despite Being Named Worst Dressed

Blac Chyna couldn’t stop showing off her 2020 Oscars look on social media despite being named one of the worst dressed of the night by fans!

On Sunday, February 9, the model, 31, took to her Story to share various snaps of her black and blue outfit, her bombshell makeup look and her glamorous Hollywood hairdo.

She even made a Highlight on her Instagram profile dedicated to her ritzy look.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Chyna walked the awards show red carpet in a deep black V-neck gown with a high thigh slit that showed off her cleavage, her tattoos and her toned legs. On her shoulders and sleeves were purple-blue feathers, and she wore matching earrings.

The mom of two posed solo as cameras flashed, luckily missing an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Readers know Chyna has been battling some nasty legal wars as of late. Currently, the star is fighting for custody of daughter Dream — whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian.

Rob — who’s labeled Chyna as an unfit mother — recently asked the court to call four witnesses, including sister Khloé Kardashian and Chyna, according to documents obtained by Radar.

Among other things, Rob, 32, has claimed that Chyna exposes their daughter to violent and obscene behavior, and is often under the influence of alcohol and drugs when taking care of her. Chyna has denied her ex’s claims.