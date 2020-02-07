Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Court Showdown! Rob Kardashian Wants Sister Khloe & Blac Chyna To Testify In Bitter Custody Battle Ex 'KUWTK' star wants his sibling to share scary claims about Dream Kardashian.

Courtroom showdown!

Rob Kardashian wants his sister Khloe Kardashian to take the stand and testify in his bitter custody battle with his baby mama, Blac Chyna, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

A date has been set for the legal face off, with the ex Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asking the court to call four witnesses, including Khloe and Chyna, according to documents obtained by Radar.

In papers filed on January 16, Rob’s attorney said they wanted to call Rob, Chyna, and Khloe to the stand, as well as two of Chyna’s former employees, Lynett Sluis and J.T.Milby, to testify.

Kris Jenner’s only son is requesting a modification of his current child visitation and custody order for his daughter with Chyna, Dream Kardashian, 3.

As Radar readers know, Rob filed for an emergency petition in January to order Chyna to be tested for drugs and alcohol after he alleged Chyna was abusing while Dream was in her custody.

He also claimed she attacked a nanny with a knife while the nanny had Dream in her arms.

Khloe filed her own declaration in the case, claiming Dream was “decidedly more aggressive” when the little girl would come back from her time with Chyna, and even allegedly hit her cousins.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, has fired back at Rob and Khloe’s allegations, calling the siblings “malicious and vindictive” in their attempts to “take away” Dream from her mother.

While the judge denied Rob’s request for an emergency order, he may have an opportunity to testify in front of the judge and provide reasons as to why he thinks his baby mama is an unfit parent.

According to court documents, Rob is asking the judge to change their visitation and custody orders and requested Chyna’s visitation to be limited to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rob is also asking the court to allow him to select and pay for the nanny who would be present during Chyna’s visits.

