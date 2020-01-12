YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Reveals Baby Son Was Buried In Her Wedding Dress See all her new details about tragic loss of little boy Crew.

Brittani Boren Leach has revealed that her late baby boy, Crew, was buried in a gown made from her wedding dress. The YouTube star, 29, was devastated when her son, just three months old, died on Dec. 30. As RadarOnline.com readers know, little Crew was found unresponsive after a nap on Christmas Day. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

The popular mother expressed her grief about the little boy’s death at the time, writing: “I don’t get on social media much right now, it’s just too hard to see other’s lives go on while mine is standing still.” On Friday, Jan. 10, Leach, who is mourning along with husband Jeff, offered more sad details about their loss and Crew’s burial arrangements.

“Oh how I wish this picture was taken today, I would give anything just to hold him this close again,” Leach captioned an Instagram photo of her holding Crew against her chest in a striped baby wrap. “Those of you who were following me before and ‘knew’ Crew, knew he lived in this wrap. It was his favorite place to be,” she said.

She wrote that the boy was buried “in a gown made from my wedding dress, with a small favorite toy from each of his siblings, and this striped wrap placed snugly over him. I figured, who is better to carry him until I get there, than Jesus 💙.”

Leach ended her post with advice for other parents: “If I could say one thing to you, here it is. Take all the pictures. Forget the laundry. Forget the dishes. It really doesn’t matter. Just love your babies. Breathe in their scent. Memorize their smile. And love them really really hard.”

Her husband Jeff Leach had expressed similar sentiments after their baby’s death. “I usually have common goals for the new year,” he wrote on Twitter on Jan. 1. “Lose the dad bod, plan a vacation, clear the clutter. I’ve spent the last few days reflecting on the ‘I love you’s’ I didn’t say, the hands I didn’t hold, the patience I lost & the hugs I didn’t give. Going to rectify that in 2020.” As the couple went through the devastation of losing Crew, they revealed that he would be an organ donor, helping to save several lives with his tiny body.

The YouTuber shared photos of her son’s casket on the day of Crew’s funeral and of the couple’s other kids via Instagram. “We laid our sweet baby boy to rest today, and a part of me went with him,” Leach wrote. “During his memorial, Carter reached over and grabbed my hand. Then Cooper laid his hand on ours and then Sydney laid hers on top. I’m so so proud of them.”

“We will always feel like we are missing a piece of our family, because we are,” she said. “And until we get to Heaven, I know he’s smiling, laughing and playing at the feet of Jesus.”