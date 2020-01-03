Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mother’s Anguish: YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Says ‘My Heart Aches’ After Baby Son Dies Mom and dad reveal painful struggle after losing infant.

A family in grief.

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach shared the tragic update that her “heart aches,” after her baby son died on December 31.

The young mother, 29, posted a photograph of her late son Crew’s stuffed animal to her Instagram page, revealing anguish to her 899,000 followers on January 2.

“This is the llama I sleep with every night. Along with his beanie and his blanket. His beanie smells like him. It has been over a week since I last saw his sweet smile. My heart aches and I just miss him.”

Radar readers know little Crew was found unresponsive after a nap on Christmas Day. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

The popular mother expressed her grief about the little boy’s death, writing: “I don’t get on social media much right now, it’s just too hard to see other’s lives go on while mine is standing still.”

Her husband, Jeff Leach, also posted a harrowing message after their baby’s death.

“I usually have common goals for the new year,” he wrote on Twitter on January 1 .

“Lose the dad bod, plan a vacation, clear the clutter. I’ve spent the last few days reflecting on the “I love you’s” I didn’t say, the hands I didn’t hold, the patience I lost & the hugs I didn’t give. Going to rectify that in 2020.”

As the couple went through the devastation of losing their son, they revealed that he would be an organ donor, helping to save several lives with his tiny body.

“Crew will be going into the operating room tomorrow at noon to potentially save 3 to 4 babies lives”

Brittani shared the details about accompanying her son as he became an organ donor.

“Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today. I rode on the bed with him to the O.R, with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls. People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives.

I’m not very good with words right now, because my heart hurts and I’m angry.”

Scroll through the gallery to see how what the devastated couple have been sharing since the tragic death of their baby son.