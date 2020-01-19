Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'RHOC' Truce! Tamra Judge's Husband Eddie Buries Hatchet With Her Son Ryan Star has feared oldest child Vieth would commit suicide!

Tamra Judge‘s husband Eddie and her son Ryan Vieth have apparently ended their feud.

On Saturday night, January 18, Tamra posted photos on Instagram that showed she and the guys had attended the Monster Energy Supercross event at Angel’s Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 52, showed that Eddie, 46, and her troubled boy, 34 have buried the hatchet as they interacted during the evening out.

Bravo fans know that Eddie dissed Ryan on one of last season’s RHOC episodes.

After Ryan revealed he was grappling with his mental health in a joint therapy session with Tamra, Eddie told her, “When you’re struggling with childhood issues as a man, you’re not a man.”

Viewers slammed Eddie online for insensitivity, with many calling him “cruel.”

But Tamra’s husband defended himself, writing on social media, “Time to move on… just because you see it on TV doesn’t mean it’s real! I’m happy most of you understand this and those that do not, you need to learn how it works. Reality TV is not Reality. These shows are designed to get maximum reaction from the viewers.”

Eddie added, “I stand behind what I said and never did I say that people with a mental illness need to man up. I understand mental illness. I also understand when someone uses mental illness as an scapegoat.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, on the Nov. 12 episode of RHOC, Tamra broke down in tears when she shared her worries that Ryan could kill himself.

Things got emotional when fans got to see Tamra and Ryan at a group therapy session with his therapist, Dr. Mcayla Sarno. There, Ryan explained his inner struggles, which he said stemmed from his rocky childhood.

“He’s not in a good headspace and I hate to see him struggle,” Tamra said about her son.

“I feel like he’s at a point in his life when he’s just numb to life,” she added. “When Ryan gets overloaded with things, he just kind of shuts down. He’s at that point in his life right now where he’s not happy, and I want to see him happy.”

Tamra cried on camera, “I was 17 when I got pregnant with Ryan. I was still in high school.”

She married baby daddy Darren Vieth but they quickly split and she went on to marry Simon Barney.

After having three more kids with second husband Simon, Tamra divorced him in 2011.

She wed fitness trainer Eddie in 2013.

The couple is expected to return to next season’s RHOC and they recently took a New Year’s RV trip amid casting anxiety.

Will viewers now see Eddie and Ryan come to terms with their rift?

Ryan has often been a lightning rod on the show.

Last year, he was blasted by fans and loved ones over a bizarre transphobic Instagram rant!

Ryan has said he thinks, “I’m a bad person, worthless, I’m a failure, can’t succeed, powerless, I don’t belong, I don’t matter.”

But he has an adorable daughter Ava, 4.