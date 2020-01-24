Gabrielle Union isn’t too happy with Terry Crews’ conflicting view of the work culture at America’s Got Talent.

Crews, 51, recently dished on his experience as the host of the competition show, and he claimed he’s had quite a different experience than the Bring It On star, 47.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience,” he said during an interview on the January 23 episode of Today. “In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

He continued, “When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. My thing is…it’s funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women, so I asked my wife what I should do.”

“She was like, ‘First of all, if it’s coming from an unnamed source,’ because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly, ‘if she hasn’t made a statement, why would you?’” he said of his spouse’s advice.

After Crew’s comments, Union responded to a fan’s tweet of support. “Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth,” Union wrote.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Union and Hough were nixed from their roles as judges on AGT. Following the news, a Variety report revealed that Union had complained about a “toxic culture” in which racist and ethnic jokes allegedly were thrown around.

Since the claims surfaced, celebrities, including Debra Messing and Union’s husband Dwyane Wade, spoke out in support of Union. Others like Hough and Sharon Osbourne sat on the fence, saying they were unaware of the allegations and that their experience on the show was pleasant.

Following the claims, Union met with NBC executives. An internal investigation is ongoing.