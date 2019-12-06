Julianne Hough hasn’t been able to get in contact with her former coworker Gabrielle Union!

During her appearance on NBC’s The Today Show, the professional dancer, 31, spoke about the controversy surrounding their recent exits from America’s Got Talent and applauded both Union, 47, and the network for their roles in addressing the scandal.

“I commend Gabrielle for speaking her truth and starting a conversation,” she said. ***“I’m also really proud of NBC as well for showing up and starting a narrative, and that’s what’s going to change the workplace and the paradigm that we’ve been working in for many, many years, and it’s shifting, and I think that’s really, really exciting.”

“Life is crazy and sometimes you can’t control things, and when obstacles come your way you have to be graceful about it and have integrity,” she continued. “I think that people with authenticity and integrity will create change.”

Hough then revealed that she has attempted to reach out to the actress, but believes their busy schedules may be the reason they haven’t yet had a conversation.

As readers know, Hough and Union were let go as judges from the competition show earlier this month.

According to Variety, the two weren’t fond of the “toxic” environment, which allegedly consisted of “excessive notes” on their physical appearance, and reported their complaints to HR.

On one occasion, Jay Leno allegedly made a ethnic-based joke about a photo of Simon Cowell with dogs, saying it looked like something one would find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.”

Union was reportedly informed to express her concerns to Cowell, 60, but upon doing so, she was allegedly fired.

Following the news of their departures, Hough denied any toxicity in her work environment.

“I had a wonderful time on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I loved working with the cast, crew and producers,” read a statement she released when the news broke. “ I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

As for Union, she has remained silent amid celebrity support from Debra Messing, Ellen Pompeo, her husband, Dwyane Wade,and now Viola Davis.

The How To Get Away With Murder star, 54, tweeted her support after the controversial firing.

“I always say that I never want my legacy to be one where I did not support,” she explained. “Because I know that when you step out and say something that is out of the norm, there is a lot of shame involved and there’s vitriol involved, and we have the cancel culture. I didn’t want Gabrielle Union to feel alone.”

The controversy sparked a five-hour conversation between Union and the network, which has denied claims of racism and sexism. The actor’s union SAG-AFTRA is also conducting an investigation into AGT and NBC.