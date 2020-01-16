Sorry Gabrielle! Heidi Klum Defends ‘AGT’ Amid Union’s ‘Toxic Work Environment’ Claims ‘I’ve only had an amazing experience,’ the model snapped.

Heidi Klum apparently doesn’t share former co-judge Gabrielle Union’s opinion of the working conditions on America’s Got Talent.

“I’ve only had an amazing experience,” Klum, 46, said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “I can’t speak for [Gabrielle]. I didn’t experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I’ve never seen anything that was weird or hurtful.”

Klum was a judge on the hit NBC competition show from Season 8-13. She is currently a judge on the spinoff America’s Got Talent: Champions.

When asked directly if she experienced any racism during her time on the show, Klum said she couldn’t think of anything.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Union, 47, was fired from AGT in November, along with co-judge Julianne Hough. One week later, a report by Variety claimed that while on the show, Union expressed concerns over racially-insensitive experiences, but nothing was done.

Union allegedly also blew the whistle on various acts of sexism on set. According to Variety, both she and Hough, 31, were given “excessive notes” on their appearance, and Union claims she was told that her changing hairstyles were “too black.”

The allegations have sparked an ongoing investigation. Hough, meanwhile, Hough, has publicly denied that she left the show because of a “toxic culture.”

Speaking at the TCA press tour, Klum defended show producer Simon Cowell, who was accused of playing a part in Union’s exit, explaining that the controversial judge’s sense of humor could take a little getting used to.

“If there’s a girl on stage and she’s a beautiful girl … and I said, ‘I didn’t love the act so much, I think you’re gorgeous and this and that,’ and he’s like, ‘Meow,’ I think that’s funny, because I understand the joke, because normally girls are catty and it’s like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t like the girl on the stage because she’s beautiful,'” she explained. “But, like, relax! It’s a joke.”