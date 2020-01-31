Plastic Princess! Caitlyn Jenner Gets Fifth Facelift After Reality Show Ousting ‘She just can’t stop herself,’ says source.

Caitlyn Jenner’s face is tighter and shinier than ever, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned it’s all thanks to yet another lift!

“She just can’t stop herself,” an insider told Radar about Jenner’s fifth such procedure. “(Caitlyn) got a ton of work done when she came out of the jungle, including a major op on her face.”

As Radar readers know, Jenner, 70, recently competed on the British reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, only to be eliminated in early December 2019.

But after getting out of the jungle, Jenner was shocked by her physical appearance on the reality show — and decided she needs a total head-to-toe overhaul.

“Those makeup free shots of her on TV really bothered her and did a number on her self-esteem,” a separate source told Radar.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star completed gender reassignment surgery in January 2017. But she’s no stranger to a little nip/tuck.

“Cait’s got hardly any spare skin to pull around anymore but she still insists on having tons of lasers and Botox as well as bigger procedures like this one,” the source confessed.

And the informant revealed exclusively to Radar she’s not stopping with her face, but will also soon have a boob job, tummy tuck and other laser procedures on various parts of her body.

“If she sees so much as a tiny line or wrinkle she freaks out, which is pretty ridiculous for someone who’s already turned 70.”