Tori Spelling apparently isn’t worried about her money woes with husband Dean McDermott over the holidays.

The star posted a photo of herself on Instagram flashing a pricey new emerald wedding ring Dean gave her for Christmas! “My new wedding band is so gorgeous and unbelievably me!” she wrote, thanking Dean and the brand Variance Objects for designing “this beauty of a ring.”

She added, “Nicole [Rimeo], the artist, creates jewelry that highlights the natural beauty of raw materials. Stones just like each and every one of us are unique in their own way and have their own sTORI to tell. No two people are alike and that’s the same with these magical raw stones. I chose emerald to represent May. My birthday, our wedding anniversary, and Mother’s Day. May represents everything that is meaningful in my life.”

It’s unclear if Tori and Dean might have gotten a discount for plugging the bauble on social media. The former Beverly Hills 902010 star recently denied posting a photo of them and their five kids in holiday pajamas for profit.

This week, Tori also posted a photo of the ring on her hand — set off by a green and gold Christmas manicure — and also a snap of the gift in its box.

But a follower sniped in response to her Wednesday, Christmas Day post, “That’s nice but I’ve recently read you’re deep in debt, have been taken to court by creditors, and owe the IRS….If that’s true, why are you and/or Dean splurging on jewelry?”

Indeed, as RadarOnline.com has extensively reported, Tori continues to owe a whopping $1,182,760 in taxes, according to The Los Angeles County Recorder of Deeds.

But Tori’s financial issues don’t end there. American Express sued Tori in January 2016 for failing to pay her credit card bills. She was ordered to pay back $87,594.55 in October 2016. American Express filed a Writ of Execution on August 16, 2019.

In the court filing, the bank asked the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of Los Angeles to enforce the $88,391.25 judgment Tori owes the bank.

She and Dean are also in a legal war with City National Bank after failing to pay back a $400,000 loan. The bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066 in 2017.

The bank later claimed they never paid and a bench warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court. The warrant was dissolved in April, as Tori agreed to provide documents during a meeting with attorneys. Both cases remain ongoing.

Tori’s much-hyped show reuniting her with much of the 90210 cast was canceled after one poorly-rated season.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Tori and Dean from spending money on vacations and flaunting their Hollywood lifestyle, hitting red carpets with their five children.

Tori was recently spotted holding two big shopping bags amid hitting the stores before Christmas. Now Dean has put a new ring on his spendthrift wife.

Tori continued the holiday cheer on Friday evening, Dec. 27, posting a selfie hugging Dean’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, and captioning it, “Something good came out of 2019…14 years ago I never thought this pic would ever happen. Society tells us ex’s can’t be friends. Society SUCKS! I truly enjoy this new friendship I’ve formed with my hubby’s ex @maryjoeustace. And tonight we started a new blended family tradition celebrating the holidays together.”

Dean and Mary Jo had one child, Jack, now 21, and were in the process of adopting a baby girl, Lola, when McDermott began an affair with Tori.

The McDermotts divorced in 2006 and Dean married Tori three months later.

In 2013, when Tori and Dean celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, he gifted her a sphere-shaped ring covered in tiny diamonds.