Taylor Swift Talks Label Drama For British Vogue After Big Machine Feud The star threw shade at Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta while at the AMAs!

Taylor Swift opened up about label drama in a recent interview with British Vogue.

The “Blank Space” singer, who graces the cover of the magazine’s latest issue discussed the work it took to get recognized early on in her career.

“I worked as hard as I could, reached out to as many people as I could to make sure I got meetings with publishing companies and labels. They didn’t come about very easily, but once I got in the room I’d just get out my guitar and play for them.”

Her song “Love Story” became a global hit when she was 18 and she signed with Big Machine Records, a deal she now regrets.

As readers know, the label, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta acquired ownership of Swift’s masters and she wasn’t too happy about it!

Upon learning the news, she vented on her Tumblr page, calling Braun out for his “incessant, manipulate bullying.”

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” she explained. “I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”

She announced she would re-record her first six albums, but later discover she’d have difficulty performing some of her hit songs.

Radar reported the “Bad Blood” singer disclosed to fans that her former label prohibited her from singing her old songs at the American Music Awards, where she was being honored with the Artist of the Decade Award.

Big Machine denied the accusations, and eventually allowed her to take the stage,

On the night of the AMAs, Swift used her platform to shade the record label by expressing her love for her new label Universal Public.

When it was time to take the stage, she stripped off a white men’s button down shirt that had the names of her first six albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation in bold black letters.

Swift’s full interview in the new issue of British Vogue will be available on newsstands on Friday, December 6th.