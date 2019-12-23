Miley Who? Cody Simpson Caught Partying With Other Women During Boozy Night Out

Miley Cyrus who? Cody Simpson was caught partying with a group of women during a wild night out this weekend, and now, RadarOnline.com has exclusive details.

An eyewitness said the “Gold Thing” singer, 22, arrived at The Sister Lounge in New York City’s East Village late on Sunday, December 22, and left the next morning.

“I was there between 11:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. He was next to me,” an eyewitness exclusively told Radar. “Girls were everywhere, surrounding him. He seems to love the attention. He wasn’t trying to brush anyone off, and he was talking and drinking with them.”

The source said Simpson was receptive to the flirting, but also spent a lot of time texting.

“Girls were coming up one by one trying to get close to him. One girl gave him a kiss on the cheek and he just smiled,” the eyewitness continued. “He was on his phone a lot, but also at one point he was sitting in the booth and girls were on both sides, and he was just flirting with them. I didn’t see anyone kiss him on the mouth but then again I wasn’t like focusing on him the whole time.”

Apart from that, Simpson — who says he’s four-months sober — was surrounded by bottles of alcohol, including champagne and liquor.

The news comes one month after Radar exclusively reported Cyrus, 27, and Simpson were “taking a break, but want to remain friends.”

“She said she just needs to focus on herself,” the insider explained at the time.

Though she and Simpson got hot and heavy early on their relationship, Cyrus has been juggling a lot since her nasty split from husband Liam Hemsworth and her short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

Neither she nor Simpson have publicly commented on his weekend PDA session, but fans are convinced the two have split. One day prior to his clubbing scandal, the Australian hunk was caught walking around the city with Playboy model Jordy Murray!