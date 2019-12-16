Chuy Bravo Revealed Hopes For Chelsea Handler Reunion 5 Days Before Tragic Death He opened up to Radar in his chilling final interview.

Chelsea Handler’s former sidekick, Chuy Bravo, revealed he hoped to reunite with her in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, just five days before his tragic death.

As readers know, the former Chelsea Lately star died on December 15, after allegedly being rushed to the hospital with stomach pains during a trip to Mexico. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

During his final talk with Radar, Bravo — who turned 63 on December 7 — admitted he hadn’t seen Handler, 44, since her E! talk show ended in 2014, but was anxious to work with her again.

The beloved star was also overjoyed when he learned his former boss wished him a happy birthday on Instagram.

“I have been out of town in Mexico. Wow. Thank her very much. She loves me,” the actor said at the time.

Despite the fact that they hadn’t reunited since the late-night show ended, Bravo insisted he still cared very deeply for the comedienne.

“She is very busy. We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday,” he said. “I love her. She is my dearest. I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me.”

After leaving his Chelsea Lately “family,” Bravo ran into some financial woes, and in 2018, he filed for bankruptcy. He had since been spending a lot of his time in Mexico, with his family.

“I can’t complain,” he told Radar in his last interview.

Upon learning of his death, Handler posted a sweet tribute to her pal and longtime co-star.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do.@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes,” Handler wrote alongside a collage of photos of them together. “I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,’It’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”