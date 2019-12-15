Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chelsea Handler's Beloved Sidekick Chuy Bravo Dies Suddenly At Age 63 TV star spoke to Radar just days before his death.

Chelsea Handler‘s sidekick Chuy Bravo has died unexpectedly at age 63, according to ET, just days after he gave RadarOnline.com an exclusive interview.

The lovable former Chelsea Lately star, reportedly passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Although no other details have officially been confirmed, another website reported that Bravo’s death came after an “emergency stomach issue” in Mexico while he was visiting relatives there.

An insider for the website revealed that his family members said Bravo came down with a terrible stomach ache Saturday and had to be rushed to an emergency room in town, where he stayed overnight.

On Sunday, the family says they were told Chuy had died.

The cause of death is still unclear.

Just days before his death, Bravo spoke to Radar in what might have been his final interview.

Bravo said he was hoping to work for comedienne Handler, 44, again.

He turned 63 on December 7, and was both shocked and delighted to hear that his former TV boss had wished him a Happy Birthday in an Instagram post.

Handler posted a throwback photo of herself alongside Bravo from the Chelsea Lately set.

“Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo. I love this picture because–not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting,” the funny woman’s caption read.

Bravo exclusively told Radar he “didn’t know” Handler had sent him well wishes.

“I have been out of town in Mexico. Wow. Thank her very much. She loves me,” the actor gushed at the time.

However, Bravo added that the two hadn’t seen each other since Handler’s late night E! talk show ended nearly six years ago, in 2014.

“She is very busy,” Bravo explained to Radar. “We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday.”

He added, “I love her. She is my dearest. I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me.

“When the show ended, we already knew what was going to happen by then. But it’s okay. Of course I was sad, because the whole crew, we are like a family,” Bravo said.

The former late night star, who was always recognized by cable TV fans, ran into financial issues in 2018 when he filed for bankruptcy.

But Bravo told Radar all was good.

“I can’t complain,” he said.

Sadly, however, Bravo has now passed away.

Comedienne Heather McDonald wrote on Instagram, with a photo of the diminutive star known for his big smile, “It’s with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Jesus Melgoza Bravo (Chuy).”