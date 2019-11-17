Howard Stern Attends Gala With Wife After Friend's Devastating Death Star admitted he was 'depressed' after man who gave him first radio job passed on.

Life goes on even after losing a loved one. Just ask Howard Stern.

The radio personality attended the North Shore Animal League America’s “Get Your Rescue On” Gala with his wife Beth on Friday, November 15 just days after a close friend of him passed on.

As readers know, Stern is mourning the death of Donald Jay Barnett who died on November 8 after a years-long health battle.

The 65-year-old host revealed during the November 12 episode of The Stern Show.

Barnett, Stern explained, underwent a medical procedure in 2012 that his family says “he nearly died” from. Following the surgery, he endured six weeks under a “intubated ventilation in the ICU,” and his health continued to decline.

He spent the last few years in an assisted living home.

Stern, who learned of his friend’s medical condition via a letter to production remembers his friend, especially for the role he played in his media career.

“I was depressed all day yesterday. The guy who gave me my first radio job died,” he said before detailing that exact day.

“I was wearing a suit, you know the jacket and tie — a corduroy jacket I remember. I walked in, I said Mr. Barnett ‘how are you, I’m a broadcaster…’” Stern said explaining is first introduction to Barnett at WRNW. “He goes ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, give me your tape.’”

Despite an unimpressive tape, he shared his friend employed him because of his standout appearance.

“And he called me the next day and goes ‘look I’m going to be honest with you, it’s not a very good tape. But I’ll tell you what. You got short hair. You got a short haircut and I’m so tired of all of these f**king hippies who come in here and can’t show up for work,” Stern recalled Barnett saying. “You look like a guy that might show up for your air shift, so I’m going to give you a shot. That was Donald Jay Barnett,” Stern said.

“I owe this guy my career. I really do. He gave me a shot and he was patient with me. Very nice man. Thank you Donald Jay Barnett. Rest In Peace. You ran your race,” he concluded.

According to Barnett’s son, the love and respect Stern had for his father was mutual.

“We thought Howard would like to know, my father was quite fond of Howard and spoke of him warmly,’ one of his three sons wrote in a letter. “He listened to the Howard Stern show religiously through the years, especially during his commute into the city and the first few hours in the office. My brothers and I bought him a satellite radio as soon as the show moved to Sirius. It was one of his favorite gifts from us. Though my father was proud to work with Howard, he never boasted about it. We were proud his relationship with Howard…My father listened through til the end.”

