Cancer Relapse? Howard Stern's Sidekick Robin Quivers Discusses Undergoing Chemo 'I would not do as well on it as you are," the Shock Jock told his longtime cohost.

Has Robin Quivers‘ cancer returned?

On The Stern Show Wednesday morning, October 23, Howard Stern may have accidentally revealed his longtime sidekick is going through a secret struggle.

In one segment, the Shock Jock began by noting how his wife had set up a late dinner that night with pals Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly, despite having been up since 2 a.m.

“I’m tired and cranky,” Stern admitted.

Quivers responded: “You’d think you had my schedule yesterday, I had a eight o’clock dinner last night.”

Stern then brought up chemotherapy.

“Yeah well you’re nuts. And you have that added advantage of chemo, which gives you extra energy,” Stern said. “I don’t have that, so I’m on my own.”

“I can give you some chemo,” Quiver joked.

“I bet you could. Oh God, I would not do as well on it as you are,” Stern replied before changing the subject.

“But umm yeah so now I’m having dinner. I woke up this morning and I’m like oh shit, now it’s 2 o’clock in the morning and I got to stay up late tonight. I’m never going to make it through the day.”

As Radar readers know, Quivers has battled cancer in the past, and underwent intensive chemotherapy treatment.

The 67-year-old, who has been by Stern’s side for over 35 years, underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her bladder in May 2012. While in recovery, she continued to appear on the show from her New York home.

Stern has said he would quit the show entirely if he ever lost his partner Quivers.

On September 9, 2013, Quivers announced that her cancer had been in complete remission following a series of radiation and chemotherapy.

For the latest updates on this story, stick with Radar.