Chelsea Handler's Ex Sidekick Chuy Bravo Wants To Work For Her Again: 'She Loves Me!'

Chelsea Handler’s former sidekick, Chuy Bravo, is hoping to work for her again, he told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

Bravo, who turned 63 on December 7, was both shocked and delighted to hear that his ex boss had wished him a Happy Birthday in an Instagram post.

Handler posted a throwback photo of herself alongside Bravo from the Chelsea Lately set.

“Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo. I love this picture because–not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting,” the caption read.

In response, Bravo exclusively told Radar he “didn’t know” Handler had sent him well wishes.

“I have been out of town in Mexico. Wow. Thank her very much. She loves me.”

Bravo added that the two haven’t seen each other since the late night show ended nearly six years ago, in 2014.

“She is very busy,” Bravo explained. “We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday. ”

Despite the distance however, Bravo is hoping he will have the opportunity to work for Handler again.

“I love her. She is my dearest,” he said. “I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me.”

“When the show ended, we already knew what was going to happen by then. But it’s okay. Of course I was sad, because the whole crew, we are like a family.”

As Radar previously reported, the former late night star ran into financial issues in 2018 when he filed for bankruptcy.

But Bravo told Radar all is good now.

“I can’t complain,” Bravo said.