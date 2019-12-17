Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tragic Ending: Chelsea Handler’s Sidekick Chuy Bravo Died Of A Heart Attack Beloved comedian was cremated and his funeral was held in Mexico.

Tragic ending.

Chelsea Handler’s sidekick Chuy Bravo died of a heart attack, was cremated and a funeral was held in Mexico, his rep confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

The 63-year-old comedian’s sudden death sent a ripple of heartache through family and friends of the Hollywood star.

“On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed.) After complications he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing,” his rep confirmed via press release to Radar on Monday evening.

“Bravo’s funeral services took place today and will be cremated. His family has confirmed he will be brought back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service,” the press release said.

“Bravo’s family is devastated as they cope with his sudden loss. They are overwhelmed with the thoughts and prayers they have received and send their appreciation.”

Bravo opened up exclusively to Radar in his final interview before his sudden death, talking about his fondness for Handler and his life in Mexico.

“She is very busy. We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since,” he told Radar about not seeing Handler since the show ended.

“But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday,” he said. “I love her. She is my dearest. I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me.”

After leaving his Chelsea Lately “family,” Bravo encountered financial trouble, and in 2018, he filed for bankruptcy.

He had since been spending a lot of his time in Mexico with his family.

“I can’t complain,” he told Radar in his last interview.

Upon learning of his death, Handler posted a sweet tribute to her friend and longtime co-star.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do.@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes,” Handler wrote alongside a collage of photos of them together.

“I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,’It’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!”