Tiger Woods Biography Claims Golfer Is A 'Narcissist' After Ex Elin Welcomes Baby Athlete is also called a 'cheapskate' in new book exposing his dark side.

The dark side of Tiger Woods has been exposed in a bombshell new biography.

After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed his ex-wife Elin Nordegren had given birth to her new boyfriend’s baby, the New York Post has reported on revelations about the golfer in the book.

Curt Sampson‘s Roaring Back: The Fall and Rise of Tiger Woods quotes sportswriter John Garrity, who first met Woods as a teenager, calling the star a “pathological narcissist.”

By 2007, the once personable Woods, now 43, had changed, Garrity has claimed.

“A pathological narcissist. All of his human relationships were transactional. If you couldn’t help him achieve his goals, he had no use for you. He’d walk past and look right through you,” Garrity told the author for the tome.

Sampson also brands Woods a cheapskate.

The golfer is allegedly known for being a bad tipper and underpaying one of his coaches, the book charges.

When he was an amateur, Woods and his father, who died in 2006, would allegedly stay at the houses of golf club members rather than paying for their own accommodations, according to the book.

Dr. Al Oppenheim, who twice hosted Woods and his father, Earl, told Sampson, “They assumed we’d buy them breakfast, lunch and dinner… which we did, but they were most unappreciative. They never once said thank you.”

Roaring Back also has claimed that Hank Haney, who coached Woods from 2004 until 2010, was paid just $50,000 a year.

According to the Woods’ bio, Haney would have to use money out of his salary to cover his own accommodations while travelling with the multi-millionaire golfer.

Sampson wrote that Woods claimed he never carries cash, and noted, “Narcissists don’t mind spending other people’s money because we’re in their debt already, and they find it hard to say ‘thank you’ for the same reason.”

Woods allegedly thought about becoming a Navy SEAL after flopping at the 2004 U.S. Open.

The confident star even got training with the special ops unit at age 31, although SEALS had to be no older than 28.

Woods allegedly told his caddie that the SEALS would make a “special exemption” just for him, it has been reported in another book called Out of the Rough.

Sampson believes Woods’ father made him feel invincible.

At Woods’ first press conference as a professional golfer in 1996, Earl said that his son “would do more than anyone in human history to change the course of humanity” and he was “personally selected by God himself to nurture this young man.”

Sampson wrote, “The father was the grandiose one, not the son, who was simply grand.”

Woods’ beautiful wife Nordegren divorced him following his cheating, and just days ago, Radar had the exclusive first photos of her happy new family!

Nordegren and her new baby’s father, former football player Jordan Cameron, hung out with their new baby on Friday night, October 18, at her son’s flag football game in Florida near her home.

This summer, Radar broke the news that Nordegren was dating Cameron and was pregnant with their child.

Nordegren, 39, and her doting beau Cameron, 31, looked cheerful and relaxed as they attended a flag football game with the newborn and her kids by Woods—son Charlie, 10, and daughter Sam, 12.

A source claimed to Radar that Woods was heartbroken to see Nordegren move on without him.

“She was the love of his life, and he knows there’s no winning her back,” the insider said.