Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tiger Woods Heartbroken After Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Welcomes Baby With Boyfriend 'She was the love of his life, and he knows there’s no winning her back.'

Tiger Woods’ golf game is lost in the rough and he’s blaming his aching back — but insiders said he’s actually reeling from a broken heart as he pines for ex-wife Elin Nordegren!

“Tiger’s played a consistently bad game since June when he heard about Elin’s pregnancy, and he’s sure to be an emotional mess now that she’s given birth with her new baby daddy,” spilled an insider.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Nordegren and her boyfriend Jordan Cameron debuted their new baby at her son’s soccer game in Florida on October 18.

In the first photos, Nordegren and the child’s former Miami Dolphins player dad, Cameron, who already has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship, is seen tenderly cradling the new baby.

In June, Radar broke the news that Nordegren was pregnant.

Scroll through the gallery to find out more about Woods’ heartbreak over his ex’s new family.