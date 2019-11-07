Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Miley Cyrus 'Devastated' Liam Hemsworth Unfollowed First, Shut Her Out 'She thought somehow they would reconcile.'

Miley Cyrus is “devastated” her ex Liam Hemsworth was the first one to unfollow her on social media because she “thought somehow they would reconcile,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Fans know Cyrus recently unfollowed both Hemsworth and her rebound-turned-ex Kaitlyn Carter, but the Australian hunk beat the singer to the punch which has left her heartbroken.

“She thought somehow they would find their way back to each other and she was holding on to that, but then Liam unfollowed her and that was his way of saying it’s really done,” a source revealed exclusively to Radar. “Yeah, Liam is not turning back.”

After Hemsworth’s harsh social media move, Cyrus was “devastated,” said the pal, adding, “after all thats been happening with her, she had been distracting herself from it all but now she is really feeling it.”

“It’s quite sad,” continued the informant.

The last photo Cyrus liked from Hemsworth’s account was a picture he posted of the then-couple from June. Similarly, the last photo Cyrus liked from Carter’s account was a picture from their summer getaway.

Meanwhile, Carter still follows the “Party In The USA” singer.

Carter opened up about her summertime romance with the singer tell-all interview recently.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her,” Carter told Elle.

“As my friend and I spent that August traveling through Europe together and trying to move past our respective break-ups, my first and only romance with a woman was born,” Carter, 31, said of the trip following her split with Brody Jenner and Cyrus moving on from Hemsworth.

As Radar reported, Hemsworth, 29, abruptly filed for divorce after Cyrus, 26, blindsided the actor with her same-sex fling with Carter, which became public after the two were caught on camera making out in Italy.

Furthermore, in a desperate bid to get her estranged hubby’s attention, Cyrus recently began a fling with fellow singer Cody Simpson, 22.

They flaunted their romance all over social media for weeks, with the “Slide Away” singer even calling him her “BF,” and going Instagram official.

Simpson too had also continually gushed about his new leading lady, and just this Friday, October 18, released a new song about her titled “Golden Thing.”

And most recently, Simpson attended Cyrus’ brother’s wedding with her.

Still, Hemsworth has not spoken out about Cyrus’s newest fling — after her brief romance with Carter — and has already moved on with a new gal, Aussie model Maddison Brown!

The two were spotted holding hands and kissing last month.

Seeing Hemsworth’s underwhelming reaction to her high-profile new relationship, Cyrus was said to be “losing her mind and running out of ways to get his attention,” a source previously told Radar exclusively.