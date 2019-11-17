Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Free At Last! Johnny Depp's Girlfriend Calls It Quits Amid His Legal Battles With Amber Heard Polina Glen was overwhelmed with all the media attention and fled to Russia.

Johnny Depp‘s girlfriend Polina Glen isn’t cut out for the spotlight.

The Russian dancer called it quits with the 56-year old actor and fled to Russia to find solace after their breakup.

As Radar previously reported, Glen was a die-hard fan of the 21 Jump Street star in her teenage years, long before they were first spotted kissing in 2018.

The relationship was a breath of fresh air for Depp who was fresh off a divorce from his ex Amber Heard, and the two were reportedly talking about getting married.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Glen told her friends that her abrupt transition into the public eye was “scary.”

“Polina hated the attention the relationship was bringing her and found it scary. She’s now keeping her head down in Russia and told Johnny plans to get married were madness,” a source said.

The dancer also had to deal with rumors that she was using the actor for fame and was a bit uncomfortable with the fast pace at which the relationship was moving.

Rather than giving into the star’s pressures of letting her meet her parents Gennady and Irina, Glen fled to her home in Russia “for the foreseeable future.”

“His level of celebrity and his ongoing battle with Amber grew too much for her. Johnny has been distracted by his feud with Amber and she didn’t think the time was right for them to commit to anything,” the source said.

Readers know Depp and Heard have been in ongoing legal disputes since their 2017 divorce. The drama started after she claimed she was a victim of domestic violence which she suffered at the hands of the actor. Depp, she alleged, became violent whenever he used drugs and alcohol.

Depp denied the charges and retaliated with a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard.

On one occasion, Radar reported Depp’s claims that Heard’s attorneys attempted to blackmail Depp with photos of the star smoking drugs as well as pictures of the alleged illegal drugs in his home.

Heard’s attorneys argued however that the photos were presented to “explain that a protective order would make sense.”

A court has also granted Amber’s motion forcing Depp toturn over all his medical records, including mental health files, to her.