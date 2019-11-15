Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Johnny Depp 'Inhaling Booze Like Water' As Court Battle With Ex Continues To Rage! Troubled actor 'ordering vodka to his room by the bottle at 3 a.m.'

Pals fear for Johnny Depp‘s well-being unless he cuts back on his rock ’n’ roll lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Sources reveal the actor has been inhaling booze like water as his vicious court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard continues to rage.

“Johnny was still ordering vodka to his room by the bottle at 3 a.m. the night before a recent red-carpet event,” said an insider. “He was gulping the booze during the event from a coffee cup. It was wild! His security guys had to try and keep him steady on his feet.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star announced that he didn’t like his hotel room, but then quipped: “‘It’s fine because I’ll trash it anyway,’” the source told Radar exclusively.

That’s not out of character for Depp, according to ex Heard, who’s accused him of wrecking a hotel room during a three-day bender in Australia. That allegation emerged as part of the $50 million defamation lawsuit Depp filed against Amber after she publicly described herself as a domestic violence victim.

The bisexual actress, 33, retaliated by suing Depp, 56, alleging 13 acts of violence against her and claiming he went on a three-day binge on Ecstasy tablets.

“By nightfall, Johnny had hit me multiple times, shoved and pushed me to the ground, choked me and spit in my face,” she claimed in court documents.

“He threw bottles through the window panels of a glass door, breaking two panes, and leaving glass everywhere. “Johnny then grabbed me, gripping my body and nightgown. He tore the nightgown off, and at some point, I was naked and barefoot, covered in alcohol and glass.”

A court has also granted Amber’s motion forcing Depp to turn over all his medical records, including mental health files, to her.

Depp has vehemently denied Amber’s allegations and claims he’s the battered victim.