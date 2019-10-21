‘It Was Murder!’ Marilyn Monroe’s Death Scene Showed Proof Of ‘Police Corruption' Cops have a ‘very imprecise version’ of her passing, expert claims in new podcast.

Marilyn Monroe’s death scene involved copious amounts of evidence involving police corruption that has led experts to believe the Hollywood actress was murdered, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

In a shocking new episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast, several experts agree that Monroe did not commit suicide in August 1962. Private investigator Becky Altringer, who has spent years investigating the icon’s death, shared her conclusions in episode 10, released October 21.

“There’s more evidence proving she was murdered than proving she committed suicide. I look at the murder part of it, and I believe there was a police cover-up,” Altringer said, adding, “There was a lot of police corruption. If you take it all, and you put it step, by step, by step, you have a murder.”

Multiple biographers who have studied Monroe’s life backed Altringer’s theory that the actress did not overdose on prescription pills, as many around the world still believe to this day. For Danforth Prince, the proof lies in the people who were close to Monroe – and even in the actress’ California home – as she lay dead in her bed.

“Some of the key witnesses, including both Peter Lawford and Eunice Murray, Marilyn’s housekeeper, repeatedly changed their original stories, which were complete distortions to begin with,” Prince concluded.

Biographer Lois Banner pointed out a major flaw in the police department’s treatment of Monroe’s death scene.

“Most of the people who were there that night, and who were close to her, were never interviewed,” Banner pointed out. “The official record has a very imprecise version of her death.”

What’s more is Banner claimed the police records kept on file “disappeared.” As Radar readers recall, the podcast previously revealed the actress’s own organs were shockingly thrown away in the garbage.

Experts also claimed the police weren’t called for “hours” after she was discovered dead. This resulted in her corpse not being precise when it came to rigor mortis and body stiffening.

“These had lost their validity. They’re not precise scientific criteria, and after a passage, then of, six, seven, eight hours or so on, they’re no longer valid in terms of any kind of relatively close temporal frame,” biographer Cyril Wecht said.

As Radar readers know, Monroe was leading affairs with both President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Bobby Kennedy, prior to her death on Aug. 5, 1962. The actress’s hook-ups with the country’s high-profile politicians led the FBI, CIA and Chicago mafia to wiretap her home in an effort to obtain secret information.

“There were a lot of people angry with her including the Kennedys, the FBI, the CIA was pretty mad,” Banner claimed “And some of her friends were angry with her. They were all angry because of the involvement with the Kennedys and the fact that she knew national secrets.”

As Radar reported, the Hollywood icon threatened to divulge her trysts with the Kennedy brothers shortly before she passed away. This would prove to be the “motive” for Monroe’s murder, author Fabulous Gabriel claimed.

“She wrote things down in her diary that would have been very incriminating for high-level people,” said the author.

For more disturbing details of how authorities treated Monroe’s death and just who may be responsible for it will be released in upcoming episodes of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe.” The podcast drops a new episode every week, and can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.