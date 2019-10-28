Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Duggar Approved! Jinger's Husband Defends Kanye, Calls His New Music 'Astonishing' Jeremy Vuolo called his church service 'one of the greatest pieces of musical art.'

It appears the ultra-conservative Duggar family are new fans of Kanye West – if Jinger Duggar‘s husband Jeremy Vuolo has a say, that is.

RadarOnline.com has learned that the Vuolos scored tickets to West’s Sunday church service at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 27 – and it resulted in Jeremy praising Kim Kardashian’s husband.

“From a musical perspective, it was one of the greatest pieces of musical art that I’ve ever witnessed live,” Jeremy said on his Instagram Live Story on Sunday night.

As Radar readers know, West released his highly-anticipated new album, Jesus Is King, over the weekend, which is a nod to his newfound religious lifestyle and regular Sunday service events.

Jinger’s husband explained that West is “simply declaring to the world what God has done for him” – and even defended the rapper!

“Be careful that you quickly don’t disparage that [by] telling him to sit down, to shut up, to learn,” Jeremy told his 600k Instagram followers.

The Master’s Seminary student – who relocated to Los Angeles with Jinger earlier this year – added that West is a “born again believer.”

“Honestly, as I was listening to it today in The Forum, it struck me as an outburst of praise coming from a captive soul that’s been set free.”

Jeremy also pointed out that he personally knows a pastor named Adam Tyson who has been working with West. According to what he’s heard from Tyson, Jeremy claimed that West is preaching “the true gospel” and has been surrounding himself with “really good people who are theologically sound.”

As Radar readers know, West is continuing to expand his weekly Sunday services. He released an IMAX movie of his new music shortly before the album. And last month, the Wests were spotted in Queens, New York at a local church.

Only time will tell if Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar start supporting West too!