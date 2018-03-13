Stassi, Kristen & Katie Call Ariana’s Brother ‘Creepy’ Ahead Of Date With Billie Lee

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney ripped into Ariana Madix‘s younger brother calling him “creepy” and “predatory” in the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

When Billie Lee told Schroeder and Kristen that Jeremy Madix asked her out, they had some words of warning.

“I mean, you’re going to a public place right?” Kristen asked. “He’s a little creepy,” added Schroeder.

Then screen then flashes to Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’ wedding, when Jeremy wouldn’t let go of Stassi despite her pleas.

“When I was at Katie and Tom’s wedding I got really freaked out by Jeremy ,” Stassi recalled. “He was being creepy. He would not leave me alone. It just gave me a really sick feeling in my stomach.”

Kristen cautioned Billie about Jeremy’s intentions, saying: “I just don’t want him to just try and f**k you,” but Billie brushed aside her warning. “I’m down to getting f**ked. I just got out of a relationship.”

Billie then told LaLa Kent and Scheana Marie about her conversation with Stassi and Kristen regarding Jeremy.

“Stassi drives me f**king crazy,” Lala admitted. “Katie and Stassi tend to say things that ultimately affect people’s lives. I’m not ok with it.”

Lala then extolled Billie’s virtues: “She has great tits and I know her p***y’s bomb too.”

The date between Bilie and Jeremy was only briefly shown. “I was super nervous. I don’t want people to sh*t talk you,” she told him.

“For me it’s like. So f**king what? You’re a f**king woman now and you deserve to be acknowledged as a woman,” Jeremy told her. “That’s what you are. And everyone else can f**k off.

But on a girl’s night out — that included Ariana, Stassi, Kent, Katie, Kristen, Scheana Marie and Brittany Cartwright —the Billie and Jeremy situation was brought up once again.

“Stassi, man. I like you a lot baby but why would you say to Billie when she’s going on a date with Jeremy that you hope it is in public?” Lala questioned.

Scheana said she heard Stassi and Kristen “were talking about him as if he was a murderer.”

Katie explained her experience with Jeremy at her wedding.

“I had numerous girlfriends at my wedding saying he was f**king creepy. Sorry. No offense. But that’s what was happening. He was predatory at my wedding.”

Ariana was furious, saying in her confessional: “For Katie to use that word against my brother is disgusting. If my eye could literally melt the skin off of her face I would do it.”

But Katie didn’t back down. “You weren’t hanging out with him all night. Maybe be an advocate for those that can’t be an advocated for themselves right now,” she said to Ariana.

“Apparently now I don’t stand up for other women,” Ariana quipped.

“I was pretty f**king clear about what I was saying,” Katie insisted and Stassi became frustrated with the situation.

“It is a little hypocritical if Ariana says anything defamatory about me it’s just a hard truth that I need to hear. But if anyone says anything about her brother, well then that crosses the line.”

After Ariana told her boyfriend Tom Sandoval about the conversation, he stormed into Tom and Katie’s apartment to confront Stassi and Kristen.

“What she is saying happened is complete and total bullsh*t,” Tom Sandoval said.

“He was flirting and hitting on a lot of people,” Kristen told him. “He was going from girl to girl to girl,” Katie said, but their costar refused to believe them.

Stassi admitted she said “He’s creepy,” as Tom Sandoval defended his pal. “Jeremey has had to deal with a lot of things .” Replied Stassi Schroeder: “Then he probably shouldn’t act creepy.”

Tom lost his temper, screaming at Stassi: “This f**king sh*t about Jeremy needs to stop right now,” and threatened her after she stormed out saying, “I am so sick of protecting men.”

“It’s not f**king true so you had better f**king watch yourself. All of you better f**king watch yourself.”

And Katie tossed him out of her apartment.

The rest of the episode focused on other issues. Scheana tried to set Brittany up with Adam, a new bartender at SUR, after saying how much she hated Jax Taylor.

“He’s a sh*tty person who does sh*tty things who doesn’t deserve to be in a solid relationship with Brittany.”

But Brittany had no interest. “I’m madly in love with him,” she confessed.

Meanwhile, Scheana was still obsessed with her boyfriend, Rob Valletta, and tried to prove that to Jax at his birthday party.

“Rob and I aren’t the people who end every phone call conversation with the routine ‘I love you.’ There is so much more meaning behind it when you’re not saying it constantly,” Scheana said.

“Eventually we’re going to get married,” she told Jax about Rob. “Yes, maybe slower than I want.”

Jax Taylor dismissed her obsession. “She wants to think Rob is perfect her relationship is perfect. Her whole life is perfect. This is real life. This isn’t one big happy Instagram story.”

Stay with Radar for weekly updates of Vanderpump Rules.

