‘My 600-Lb Life’ Doctor Sued For Leaving Steel Connecter In Patient’s Stomach!

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan is known for performing life-saving weight-loss procedures on My 600-Lb Life. But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the surgeon was recently sued for medical malpractice when he allegedly left a stainless steel connector and tubing in a patient.

In the lawsuit obtained from Harris County Court in Texas, a patient sued Dr. Nowzaradan, and Houston Obesity Surgery and Best Care Clinic, INC on September 7, 2017 after a botched weight-loss procedure.

On September 11, 2015, the plaintiff underwent laparoscopic surgery to remove her gastric banding and port, including tubing. She also went under the knife to repair a hiatal hernia.

“Within days of the procedure, plaintiff developed persistent extreme abdominal pain and pressure to her lower abdomen inconsistent with post-operative pain,” the court papers read.

The pain and pressure was so unbearable that the plaintiff went to the emergency room, where a CT scan and pelvic ultrasound found that a “foreign body” was in her abdominal cavity.

“Plaintiff sough follow-up evaluation, treatment and prognosis from two physicians and discussion began for the removal of the stainless steel connecter and tubing,” the complaint read.

She underwent surgery to remove the connector and tubing on February 12, 2016.

“Plaintiff suffered severe injuries and damages as a result of the breach of the standard care by Defendants,” the patient claimed.

The plaintiff accused Dr. Nowzaradan of “improperly treating and failing to completely remove all of the components of the gastric band system and by failing to recognize that he left behind a portion of the stainless steel connector and a 29 cm portion of tubing.”

The patient also accused him of failing to diagnose and provide counsel post-surgery regarding the abdominal pain suffered.

“As a direct result of the negligence and breach of standard of care by defendants, plaintiff suffered complications including, but not limited to, pain, suffering, pelvic pain, and increase adhesions requiring an additional surgery and general anesthesia for removal,” the lawsuit alleged.

The plaintiff asked for damages over $200,000, but not more than $1,000,000.

In Dr. Nowzaradan’s answer to the complaint filed on September 29, 2017, he denied the plaintiff’s allegations.

The case remains active.

This isn’t the first time Dr. Nowzaradan was slapped with a malpractice lawsuit. In 2012, a former patient claimed he left a 6.69 inch piece of tubing inside of her after gastric sleeve surgery.

The plaintiff claimed the tubing was left in her body for 22 months before it was discovered.

“The tube punctured Mrs. Park’s colon… requiring the surgical removal of a part of her colon,” the lawsuit read.

The suit was dismissed in 2013.

