‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Dies From Heart Attack

“I cant’ believe that I lost him,” his fiancée said. “He said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make it through tonight.’ I said, 'You’ll be fine.' He said, 'Just in case, understand I love you and I always have. We laid down and went to bed. He said he felt like he was having trouble breathing. I hit the button and the nurse came in. I was holding his hand and said it’s all right just focus on me. He kept trying to get a breath in and then his eyes just went black. He just began to fall back. I was smacking his hand and I said don’t do this. That was it.