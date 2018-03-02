‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Dies From Heart Attack

A Gofundme page was a created for Kathryn by a friend close to the couple to help pay for her expenses. “I am trying to rally financial support for my dear friend Kathryn, who recently lost her fiancé, Rob Buchel, after leaving her whole life, family, friends, and jobs, behind in order to move to another state to help him overcome a lifelong health struggle,” the description read. “Kathryn incurred a crushing debt, between medical bills and moving expenses, only to have to pack up, turn around, and move back. Kathryn is one of the most selfless and giving individuals one could ever meet, she is well deserving of any help that can be offered. All donations will be put toward paying off moving expenses, hospital bills, and the planning of Rob's memorial service.” The page raised $340 of the $2,000 goal
.