Prisoner Gypsy ‘Absolutely Not’ Talking to Ex BF Who Allegedly Helped Murder Her Mom

Gypsy Blanchard no longer communicates with the ex-boyfriend who allegedly helped her murder her mom in 2015, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“No, absolutely not,” Franchesca Macelli, spokeswoman for the Blanchard family, said about the 26-year-old inmate communicating with her ex, Nicholas Godejohn.

In 2015, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy allegedly plotted the murder with Godejohn, who she met online at the time. Godejohn allegedly stabbed Dee Dee to death while Gypsy listened in another room of her mom’s Springfield, Missouri home.

“Even if she was allowed to, she would not communicate with him,” Macelli continued. “She just feels that it was a bad situation made worse by a bad situation.”

Macelli is a screenwriter who is currently working on a TV series about Gypsy’s life. She said she has met with Gypsy in prison and the two have discussed her ex.

“We refer to it as a ‘perfect storm,’” Macelli said of Gypsy’s former relationship. “If it was any other person she hooked up with or talked with, it would have been a different situation.”

Godejohn faces a first-degree murder charge from the alleged slaying and is scheduled for trial this November.

As Radar readers know, many believe the 26-year-old woman is a victim herself because Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Dee Dee forced Gypsy to fake illnesses such as leukemia and muscular dystrophy. She was confined to a wheelchair and given medications she did not need. Dee Dee reportedly profited off of her daughter’s fake medical issues by receiving gifts and free trips.

Macelli told Radar that Gypsy “feels more free” in prison than she did inside her mother’s home. She said Gypsy now lives with some regret.

“She wishes there had been a different outcome,” said Macelli. “She does wish if she could go back she would have made better decisions.”

Blanchard now refers to her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, as her “mom.” She also asked Kristy to formally adopt her, a family member exclusively told Radar.

