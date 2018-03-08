Munchausen Victim Gypsy Blanchard Working on TV Series From Prison

Munchausen victim Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who is in prison for murdering her mom, is busy behind bars working on a TV series, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to Franchesca Macelli, who, along with a team of producers, is the brains behind the intended series, told Radar she has visited Gypsy at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri to discuss the exciting project.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be a limited series, somewhere between four to twelve episodes depending on what the network’s decided,” said Macelli.

The series would be titled By Proxy, and the aim is to delve deeper into what Gypsy went through as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, and much more.

“The show is going to take an in-depth look of going back to the very beginning and showing several different characters’ point of views,” Macelli explained. “It’s not about murder. It’s really a family story.”

As Radar readers know, Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn murdered Dee Dee Blanchard in her sleep in 2015.

At the hands of Dee Dee, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Gypsy was forced to fake illnesses such as muscular dystrophy and leukemia. She was bound to a wheelchair and fed medications she did not need. As a result, Gypsy missed out on freedom, Macelli said.

“It was as if she was already a prisoner for her entire life,” Macelli said of Gypsy.

Macelli said the series, if picked up, would include a portrayal of Dee Dee’s life and what her childhood was like.

“It’s extending all the way to Dee Dee’s family, her siblings are involved, as well as the Blanchards, friends,” the scriptwriter said.

Of course, the series will also document the progress Gypsy’s made in prison. As Radar reported, she’s gone through quite the transformation in the last couple years.

“She feels more free now in prison than she did with her mom,” said Macelli.

Gypsy is expected to serve her 10-year sentence until at least 2024, when she is eligible for parole. Last year, the inmate’s biological father, Rod Blanchard, started a petition on Change.org to get her out of prison early.

Blanchard said the project is being shopped around to multiple networks who have shown interest.

