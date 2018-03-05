Gypsy Blanchard’s Family Starts Petition For Her Freedom

Gypsy Blanchard’s family has started a petition to get her out of prison early, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gypsy’s father, Rod Blanchard, began the petition on Change.org – and he’s directing it right at Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens. Rod’s petitioning for an early release for his 26-year-old daughter who was sentenced to prison for 10 years.

“She never had a chance, she was brainwashed, threatened,” Rod wrote on the website of Gypsy’s life. “Lived in fearful captivity in a child’s body her entire life. She never got to blossom into the beautiful young woman she deserves to be.”

Rod is referring to Gypsy’s entire childhood spent living with her mother, Dee Dee, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Gypsy endured years of abuse from her mother, as she was forced to fake illnesses, such as Leukemia and muscular dystrophy. Gypsy was confined to a wheelchair, forced to pretend she was paralyzed from the waist down.

The young girl also had her head shaved and her teeth fell out due to all the medications she was given that she did not need, Rod explained.

Rod pleaded the public to sign the petition so that Gypsy can receive “a shorter sentence, perhaps relocation to a mental facility where she can get the better help she needs.”

The petition’s goal is set at 10,000 signatures, and so far around 7,600 have signed it.

Gypsy’s step-grandmother, Laura Pitre, exclusively told Radar she wants to see the 26-year-free. Pitre, too, believes she’s the victim.

“I think she needs to get out!” Pitre told Radar. “I don’t think Gypsy deserves to be in prison because she never had a life.”

“Her momma used her as a free ticket,” Pitre continued.

As Radar readers know, Gypsy and her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were accused of murdering Dee Dee in her sleep in 2015. Gypsy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison. Godejohn is set for trial this November.

Earlier this week, Pitre exclusively revealed to Radar that Gypsy has asked Rod’s wife, Kristy, to adopt her.

In January, Gypsy told ABC that she feels more free behind bars than she did living with her mother. In addition to working towards her GED behind bars, Gypsy appears much healthier in recent mugshots than she did under the same roof as her mom.

