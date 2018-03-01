Sad Childhood: Inside Olympic Figure Skater Bradie Tennell’s Parents’ Nasty Divorce

Bradie Tennell brought home the bronze in the figure skating team competition at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. But before she became an Olympic medalist, she had to deal with her parents’ messy divorce. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on Brad and Jean Tennell’s courtroom showdown!

In court papers obtained from Circuit Court for Kane County in Illinois, Brad filed for divorce from Jean on December 1, 2013.

“Irreconcilable difference have caused the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage and future attempts at reconciliation would be impractical and not in the best interests of the parties,” Brad wrote in his petition for divorce.

He requested joint custody of their three children Bradie, Austin and Shane.

In the judgment filed on February 17, 2015, the papers explain how the parties chose to homeschool their children to “facilitate the significant accomplishments and success at competitive figure skating.”

Brad was responsible for managing the family’s finances, while she was in charge of the children’s education.

“The parties’ oldest child, [Bradie], is over one year behind in her education, indicated by the respondent to be typical for competitive skaters, and the other minor children are at their respective grade levels,” the papers read.

Brad earned an yearly income of $82,000, with the opportunity to earn an additional $15,000 in bonuses and $10,000 from secondary employment. He got a second job to “help defray family expenses relating to competitive ice skating.”

He was also ordered to make temporary payments of $300 per month for two years and to pay child support in the amount of $1,468 per month.

As for Bradie’s skating, they were ordered to each pay one-half of the expenses.

“Based on the parties’ commitment to [Bradie’s] competitive figure skating, her expenses shall not exceed $3,000 per parent per child per year,” the papers read.

Jean also won sole care, custody, control and education of the children. Brad was given visitation on alternating weekends from Friday after work until Sunday evening. He also has the children every Wednesday from 6p.m. to 8p.m.

The couple’s expenses are tight even now, as Radar previously reported Discover Bank sued Jean for $6,044.99.

Although the bank demanded Tennell pay off the balance due, she has allegedly “failed or refused to do so.”

On December 13, 2017, Discover Bank filed a motion for service of process by special order of court, claiming they have attempted to serve her at her home address four times.

The court approved the request. The next court date will be on March 12, 2018.

Tenelle’s mom was in the crowd cheering on her daughter all throughout the Olympics along with her younger brothers.

