‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Admits To Cheating On Brittany Cartwright

A sneak preview of Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules shows that Bravo bad boy Jax Taylor gets in a heap of hot water with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

In the clip, Cartwright confronts Taylor about his cheating — and he admits to it.

But worse is to come when she asks him if it happened more than once.

Taylor, 37, says, “What does it matter if I did it two or three times? ‘What’s the difference between one time and ten times? It doesn’t make a difference.”

Cartwright goes ballistic, shouting, “It changes everything, you piece of sh*t. You are f*cking done! You’re f*cking disgusting, I f*cking hate you.”

Also on the episode, viewers will see Cartwright asking about Taylor sleeping with Faith Stowers.

“How many times did it happen with Faith?” she asks Jax over the phone. “Tell me the truth, I have proof. She’s here,” Cartwright says as she pretends to be with Faith.

Taylor responds, “Why is she there, why are you setting me up? Why are you doing this?”

Outraged Cartwright shouts, “All I ask is for the f–king truth!”

He replies, “‘I promise you I didn’t do it. Shut up! I said I didn’t do it!”

On last Monday’s episode, she told Taylor that she would “punch him in his f**king fake nose” if he really did cheat on her.

Incredibly, though, despite all the battles, Taylor and Cartwright claim to still be together!

Taylor said about their relationship this week on Andy Cohen‘s talk show Watch What Happens Live, “It has been a few months, well, seven months since this happened. We’re working through it. It’s a work in progress. I love her very much.”

